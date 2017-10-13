Development in medical imagery; technological prospective

JAWAAZ AHMAD

Medical imaging is the technique and process of creating a visual representation of the interior of the body in order to analyze the clinical and medical intervention, as well as a visual representation of the function of certain organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging is aimed at the discovery of the hidden internal structures of the skin and bones, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Medical imaging also creates a database of normal anatomy and physiology to identify abnormalities. Although the imaging removed organs and tissues can be carried out for medical reasons, such procedures are generally considered to be part of the pathology rather than medical imaging. As a discipline and in the broadest sense, is part of biological imaging and includes radiology uses imaging technology X-ray radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound or medical sonography, endoscopy, elastography, imaging touch, thermography, photography and medical imaging techniques functional nuclear medicine as positron emission tomography (PET ) and computed tomography (SPECT). Techniques for measuring and recording, which are not intended primarily to create images, such as electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), electrocardiography (ECG), and others are other technologies that produce data susceptible to representation as a graph parameters, time or maps that contain data about the places of measurement. In a limited comparison, these technologies can be considered as forms of medical imaging in another discipline.

Since the discovery of X-ray medical imaging was invaluable to the success and development of medicine. But these benefits did not stop them from using X-rays. Here is how progress in the field of medical imaging technology has changed the world since then:

Better Monitoring and Diagnosis for Medical Professionals.

Prior to the emergence of modern medical imaging technology, most medical diagnoses required invasive procedures, and sometimes even guessing. The development of x-ray, magnetic resonance and ultrasonography has enabled physicians around the world to be better at taking care of patients, as well as those who maintain and repair medical imaging equipment for a better career.

X-ray Imaging

Upon its discovery, X-rays were immediately recognized. In January 1896, less than a year after the X-ray detection by German physicist Wilhelm Rontgen, X-ray imaging was used for medical purposes. This is currently one of the most popular ways of noninvasive and painless diagnosis and monitoring of internal structures. Recent innovations in X-ray imaging have even allowed doctors to use X-rays to successfully complete medical procedures.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

In 1946, researchers from Stanford and Harvard discovered that magnetic resonance magnetic resonance (NMR) was discovered in the study of the physics of matter interacting with magnetic waves. In 1971, this discovery led to a dramatic change in health care. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has become a key tool for obtaining a full picture of soft tissues, including sensitive areas such as the brain. MRI imaging has provided many physicians including chiropractors, dentists, orthopedists and surgeons, improving the ability to diagnose and treat patients.

Ultrasound Picture

Many animals use ultrasound waves, also known as ultrasonographs, giving them detailed images of the world around them. Over time, researchers have developed ways to imitate this possibility. In 1975 the Ochsner Health System was introduced into the world of ultrasound imaging. This allowed the doctors to obtain a detailed picture of the internal tissues, internal organs and developing fetuses. Recent advances in medical ultrasound technology are even leading the hands of medical doctors during surgery and needle placement.

X-ray Radiation

Cancer is in many forms and is extremely difficult to treat. In many cases, surgery is not an option because removing cancerous tissue would be too damaging to the human body. Radiation treatment creates three-dimensional computer images of the affected area, while simultaneously applying a concentrated radiation dose directly to tumor cells. This eventually prevents the spread of cancer, while applying a minimal amount of radiation to the surrounding healthy tissue

Gamma Knife

After medical researchers became aware of the possibilities of medical use of radiation for cancer treatment, they soon began investigating the possibility of treating other forms of radiation. For example, gamma rays are a higher energy alternative to X-rays that has been discovered to provide a more concentrated dose of energy to the affected areas. As a result, it has become a popular tool for the treatment of cancerous tissues with minimal damage to the area. This type of cancer treatment has become commonly known as a gamma knife.

Proton Beam Therapy

Proton beam technology is currently being developed for more accurate medical imaging and safer and more accurate treatment of tumor tissue. Proton beam therapy reduces the risk of treatment in patients by providing a higher concentration of radiation to cancer tissue, while providing less radiation to healthy tissue than gamma radiation or X-rays, resulting in less damage.

Mammography

Digital breast augmentation (DBT) or 3-D mammography is an exciting new standard in breast imaging because of its dramatic improvement in the visibility of lesions and early detection of cancer. With DBT, instead of combining two views of images, images are generated along the breast. DBT allows radiologists to view each layer of tissue independently, reducing the number of errors as well as the number of repetitions. [2] The combination of DBT with USG and MRI further enhances diagnostic accuracy. The pressure will also continue to remove radiation from mammography without compromising information quality and image quality.

Ultrasonic Holography 3-D.

This technology has gained traction this year and is expected to continue to grow in 2017. Because ultrasound holography does not use dangerous radiation, it is ideal for prophylactic and postoperative studies in patients with breast cancer. The resolution of generated images is high compared to normal ultrasound. Images are easy to reproduce and allow automatic interpretation of computer data.

(Author is Visveswaraya Technological University ,Belagavi, Karnataka)