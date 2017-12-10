‘Development at Ramtalai, Dewan Mandir initiated’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To restore the glory of Ramtalai Mandir and Dewan Mandir and also enhance facilities within the complexes to attract tourists, Minister of State for Education, Technical Education, Culture, Tourism, Department of Horticulture, Floriculture and Parks, Priya Sethi joined by Chairman Shri Sanatan Dharam Natak Samaj (SDNS), Dewan Mandir and State BJP Vice President Yudhvir Sethi started development projects on Sunday. BJP Jammu district President Baldev Singh Billawria and BJP District General Secretary, Vinay Gupta were also present.

While declaring development projects at historic Radha Krishan Temple, Ramtalai at Jullaka Mohalla and at Dewan Mandir, Priya Sethi said that culturally and historically rich Jammu houses several such sites that once developed could attract tourists from all over the globe. Built during the tenure of erstwhile Dogra Rajas during 18th century, these Temples she said are iconic and need preservation.

Priya and Yudhvir Sethi disclosed that on the demand of local population waterproofing will be done at Ramtalai Temple after which landscaping followed by construction of view points, toilet block, store room, pantry and lighting work for illumination will be carried out in phased manner. To increase footfall of tourists and local population in this historic Temples located on hillock near river Tawi tiled path will also be constructed.

Priya Sethi said that completely damaged ancient Deodi (entrance) of this temple will also be constructed to its glory. She also directed agencies to construct a canopy on the pond so that dry leaves don’t fall in it and aesthetics of the temple is also maintained. The landscapin, she added will include sitting benches, park, path, view points and plantation.

At Dewan Mandir, Yudhvir Sethi said that raising of platform which is going to be taken up on priority will ensure proper outflow of water.

He said multiple temples situated in the lanes and by lanes of Old Jammu City contribute to our history. The prime aim of BJP, he said is to not let people alienate from corridors of powers and stay amongst them. BJP, he said is committed to take everyone along and make them equal partner in development of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Earlier, local residents joined by party workers welcomed Priya Sethi and Yudhvir Sethi by garlanding them and also brought issues confronting them. Instructions were issued to the officials to address the same at earliest possible timeframe. The visiting dignitaries also went around the temple premises and interacted with local residents.

Among others present includes Anil Masoom, Ramesh Gupta Sunny Sehgal, Satish Kumar Sanjeev Anand, Ashok Gupta, Gurdas sharma, Sat Sharma Billu Pahalwan, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar, Krishan Lal Arun Sethi, Omesh Soni Sharda Devi, Neeru Anand Kiran Aggarwal, Savita Anand Harbhajan Singh, Lalit Sharma, Jyoti Prakash, Sunny Sehgal, Tripata Devi, Ram Prasad, Ravi Singh, Vipin Shastri, Vishal Kohli, Amit kapoor, Vishu Jagmohan and Neelam Sharma.