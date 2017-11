Determined to flush out terrorists from Kashmir: Centre

‘No authoritative info on presence of ISIS in J&K’

New Delhi: The government has “zero tolerance” for terrorism and it is determined to flush out terrorists from Kashmir, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Monday.

Bhamre’s comments came two days after the security forces killed six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including the nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Our policy is clear. There is zero tolerance for terrorism. We are going to stop cross border infiltration of terrorists. Our Army is trying to flush out terrorism from the Valley,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Earlier, speaking at a gathering of defence attaches of around 70 countries and captains of India’s defence industry, Bhamre said the government has been “tirelessly” working towards making up for critical shortages of the armed forces.

He said policies are now being framed to make procurement and acquisition of defence platforms “fast and transparent”.

The minister said the government was spending billions of dollars on acquisitions from abroad and 20 to 25 per cent reduction in imports could directly create additional jobs in India.

“This is why defence is at the heart of our ‘Make in India’ programme. We have reformed our defence procurement policies and procedures,” he said. Bhamre said there is now clear preference for equipment manufactured in India.

“Our procurement procedures will ensure simplicity, accountability and speedy decision making,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sought to downplay Islamic State’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir, but acknowledged the resurgence of a radical group in the Valley.

There is no authoritative information about the presence of ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior home ministry official said.

The comment came in the wake of claims that the global terror organization was involved in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar wherein a terrorist, identified as Mugees, was killed and a sub-inspector, Imran Tak, lost his life.

‘Amaq’, which is the official news agency of ISIS, had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Pictures of Mugees with the ISIS flag in the background surfaced on social media. Even his body was wrapped in the flag of the banned terror group during funeral.

However, the official said it has come to light that Mugees belonged to an extremist group called Tehrik-ul- Mujahideen and was its Pulwama district commander.

The Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen was among the first few militant groups that emerged at the onset of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, the official said.

It follows the ideology of Salafism which is ultra radical like ISIS. However, the police have found no logistical connection between the two, another official said.

The cadre strength of the group is very small and it has been facing an extreme shortage of weapons.

Officials said the Tehrik-Ul-Mujahideen was founded much before the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen came into existence.

After the killing of Mujees, Adil Ahmed has been appointed the group’s commander in Pulwama district.