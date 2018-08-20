Click on: 13951
Details of distribution of reserved wards for J&K Municipal Bodies were released under Notification no:-2080/CEO/ME/2018/4446-4475, dated 20-08-2018.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kajol always lights up the screen, says Neha Dhupia
‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
Being wanted and respected feels good: Kajol
Depression; Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper