Detach teachers from ZEO Office Ghordi: ReT teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: JK ReT Teachers Forum urged upon the CEO Udhampur to detach all teachers from ZEO Office Ghordi to their respective schools and attach local teachers of Ghordi in office for the welfare of teaching community.

In the meeting held here on Sunday, Senior Vice Chairman of Forum, Bhupinder Singh appealed to the CEO Udhampur, J.R Bhardwaj to detach all teachers from ZEO Office, Ghordi, to their respective schools and attach local teachers of Ghordi in office within days failing which the ReT teachers will stage protest in front of the office of ZEO Ghordi. He also appealed to the government to give financial and monitoring benefits to all regularised converted ReTs as per the pattern of 2+5, release pending salary of Regularised ReTs working under SSA and pending arrears and comprehensive transfer policy in favour of regularised ReTs.

Provincial Chief Coordinator Pritam Dhimaan stressed upon government to delink the salary of SSA teachers with State Budget so that SSA teachers could get their salary on time.

Today’s meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Vishal Sharma and Randip Singh.

District Senior Vice President Sumit Khajuria, District Vice President Varinder Sanotra, Sanjeev Guleria, Varinder Partap, Manik Singh, Arjun, Pervesh Kumar, Bansi Lal, Bodh Raj, Joginder Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Romesh Kumar, Gopal Singh, Pawan Kumar, Neelam Singh, Madhan Kumar, Ravikant, Ravi Kumar, Shakti Singh, Mohan Lal, Narinder Datt and Tilk Raj were also present.