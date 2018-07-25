Despite spending crores of rupees, condition of Dal Lake remains dismal

Share Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Despite spending over Rs 650 crore for cleaning and conservation of Kashmir’s second largest Dal Lake, its environmental as well as physical condition has not changed since 2005.

The successive governments under three Centrally and State sponsored projects planned to conserve, clean and preserve the lake for its tourist attraction in the Valley.

As per officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department, first project, National Lake Conservation Programme was started in 2005 involving a cost of Rs 298.76 crore. The second conservation and management programme ‘Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Programme’ (PMRP)’ of 2010 was of estimated cost of Rs 356 crore. The third project was for the rehabilitation of the families dislocated from Dal and Nigeen lakes.

The official said, “Around Rs 10 crore have been spent on dredging in the past three years”.

“An amount of Rs 4.06 crore was spent on cleaning, dredging and de-weeding during 2015-16, Rs 3.54 crore in 2016-17, and Rs 2.77 crore in 2017-18,” an official in H&UDD told STATE TIMES. “Though the government has spent crores of rupees, yet we have not achieved the desired target. Neither the lake is cleaned nor conserved. Its condition is deteriorating with time,” the official said.

Under the projects, de-weeding of the lake was to be done on a major scale but only the part of the lake along Boulevard and Foreshore roads is being de-weeded for years but there looks no end to it. “De-weeding, pollution control and removal of encroachments are same as they were years ago. Only the money has gone down the drain,” he said.

Dal Lake is the second largest lake in the State and is divided into four basins Lokut Dal, Bodd Dal, Gagribal and Nigeen.

The environmentalists have expressed deep dismay over the deteriorating and polluting conditions of the lake and censured governments for not restoring its traditional and historic glory.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who heads the Earth Sciences Department at University of Kashmir in his research has pointed out that the lake has shrunk from “31 to 24 square km from 1859 to 2014” due to encroachment, siltation and other polluting factors.

“32 per cent of the lake falls under severe degradation, 48 per cent under medium degradation while 20 per cent of the lake waters are relatively clean,” he said.

In 2010, the State’s High Court took cognisance of a PIL and pointed out that the objective of de-weeding, removal of encroachments and pollution check in the water body has not been achieved thus far.