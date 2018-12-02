Despite Parvez’s all-round performance, J&K suffers 5-wkt defeat against Services

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

PALAM: Services claimed their first win of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season on day four of round four beating Jammu and Kashmir by five wickets at Palam A Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 105 runs, Services lost five wickets with skipper Rajat Paliwal taking his team home with an unbeaten 43.

Services started the day at 67/5 and Paliwal knocked off the remaining 38 runs in just 4.5 overs. Vikas Hathwala remained unbeaten on 5.

Earlier in the match, Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool continued to carry his team almost single-handedly, following an eight-wicket haul with a century to become the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone.

Overnight on 53, Rasool moved to his tenth first-class hundred soon after lunch on Friday while crossing 4,000 career runs. This made him the fourth Indian cricketer to take eight wickets in an innings and score a hundred in a first-class match.

Aamir Aziz (26) and Waseem Raza (30) offered support down the order to help J&K move from 115/6 to 261, which set Services a target of 105. Rasool made 115 from 217 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Rasool shared the new ball and trapped Navneet Singh lbw first ball, and then dismissed Rahul Gahlaut for 9 in the same manner. Two wickets to Mohammed Mudhasir added to Services’ woes as they slipped to 66/5. Skipper Rajat Paliwal is batting on 16.

Brief scores: Services 252 and 107/5 beat Jammu and Kashmir 95 and 261.