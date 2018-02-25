Despite objections, engineering college for Kathua sanctioned: Dr Jitendra

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

No one in state spared a thought for an engineering college in Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said even though some people had reservations and objections to the proposal of an engineering college for Kathua but the same was sanctioned by the Union Government under “Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan”(RUSA).

Without naming any political leader or sitting legislator, Dr Singh said no one in the state even imagined or gave it a thought that an engineering college could come up in Kathua district.

Dr Singh said when I first came to know about the unique scheme of Narendra Modi-led NDA government, l silently submitted Kathua’s name in the list where these engineering colleges were proposed by the Union government.

Hoping that the efforts will be now made at local level to complete this project at an earliest, he said at that time also some people objected to the proposal and also raised question marks but I decided to went ahead and stood by the idea of getting an engineering college for Kathua.

He said, I deliberately avoided making noise about the proposal and thought once it will be sanctioned we will make public the long struggle and personal efforts made by me to get it sanctioned.

Addressing a two day National conference on the theme of ‘Emerging Trends in Advanced Computing and Information Technology’ organised by the Department of Computer Science and IT, Kathua Campus, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “no one in the area had ever imagined or proposed an engineering college. It was never on the mind of local leaders. No one ever gave it a thought. Today I am feeling elated all my personal efforts have borne fruit and soon college would be made operational”. He said Kathua is fast emerging as an important education centre and a series of new academic institutions have been set up in the district in the last three or four years, with liberal funding from the Modi Government.

Meanwhile, in another programme, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh Saturday asserted that development in India was also reaching the youth of Kashmir, and said that false rumours are being spread to hamper improvement in the terrorism-affected areas there.

“Kashmiri youth has fully become a part of India’s development journey, under the guidance of Modi ji.

False rumours are being spread so as to not let the situation improve, by those who stayed in power for the last 25-30-40 years by bringing elections in the shadow of terrorism and garnering seven to eight percent votes,” Singh told press here.

Elaborating on the progress made by the youth of Kashmir, Singh said, “Isn’t it wonderful that 19 students from terrorism affected areas of Kashmir passed IIT-JEE in 2017? The number is more than some of the other states.”

Refusing to comment on the multiple fraud cases plaguing the Indian banking system, Singh said, “Ministry of Finance and other agencies are already taking care of this case. Yesterday, in the ET Global Business Summit, Prime Minister Modi was present and I was also there with him where he very clearly said that those who take away the money of the public will not be spared.