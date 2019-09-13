Despite IWT, India can hurt Pakistan through ‘pollutant’ rivers

SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: Having immense reverence for water, the Indian civilization can never ever think even sub-consciously about polluting these in the worst of circumstances. However, the fact remains that even the most sacred water body of Ganges is highly polluted due to flow of gutter waters, solid waste and dumping of garbage, thus shaking the faith of over 1.30 billion Indians. For the sanctity of the Ganges and similarly placed rivers and rivulets, special campaigns with whopping funds are underway to conserve these.

The gruesome truth of Indian water bodies is pollution that sees no course correction despite best of efforts. Indian rivers are getting affected due to pollutants and its population is suffering in the process due to health hazards these cause.

Shouldn’t India punish Pakistan, the epicenter of terrorism and all sort of hostilities against the Indian state through rivers flowing down there from high Himalayas and plains via Jammu and Kashmir, which has been at the receiving end for the past seven decades in terms of four wars and the ongoing proxy war?

India and Pakistan are having Indus Water Treaty that has harmed the interests of Jammu and Kashmir the most, as it cannot fully harness its waters, having potential of generating 20,000 MWs of power. No sooner New Delhi sponsors power projects; Islamabad raises objections over harnessing water in dams for generating power or making its use for irrigational purposes. The height of Pak arrogance is that despite being dependent on India for the crucial water resources, it is fomenting trouble by engineering terrorism and indulging in border skirmishes.

The Indus Water Treaty covers the water distribution and sharing rights of six rivers – Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. While the three “eastern rivers” of Beas, Ravi and Sutlej were allocated to India for use of water without restriction, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum were allocated to Pakistan. However, India was entitled to construct storage facilities on Jhelum, Chenab and Indus up to 3.6 million acre feet, which it has so far failed to achieve. As per the treaty, India is also entitled to use of 7 lakh acres above the irrigated cropped area from these western rivers. The treaty has been bone of contention between the two countries. Therefore, India must convert its disadvantage to advantage by using water bodies for punishing Pakistan.

Inappropriate it may appear but India should punish the rogue neighbouring country by pushing all the garbage accumulating in Jammu and Kashmir habitations due to shrinking dumping sites. The identified dumping sites, one after another, especially in the Jammu region, are already filled, posing challenge to urban development authorities for disposing off the mountains of garbage to deal withthe threat to public health. By channelizing the solid waste and garbage and into Pakistan, the hostile nation will be faced with the challenge of cleansing these rivers, taking toll of its scarce resources.

For a country like India where water represents the non-manifested substratum from all manifestations derive and is considered to be purifier, life giver and destroyer of evil, let it be used as latter to punish the perpetrator of terror demon across the border.