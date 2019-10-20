Desperate ultras playing with students’ career, stooping low: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing ultras operative in Kashmir as enemies of peace, BJP State Executive Member, Raman Suri on Sunday said that Hizbul posters warning students from taking exams is nothing but an act of frustration. These people, he said, are playing with children’s career and are enemies of peace, students and people of Kashmir. They are now stooping this low that now they want to hit the education system, he said.

“Earlier also, such people had burnt schools and pushed children towards stone pelting and never encouraged them to make a career in academics or sports,” Suri said, adding that several people, who can afford, have made their children pursue quality education in various parts of India. This should be an eye-opener for all those who do not resist such boycott calls, he said.

“The Government machinery and security agencies are with the people, especially students.

The education system intends to provide them good education at their doorsteps, which is why good schools are functional in Kashmir. Not bowing to such tactics, students must take their exams to give a befitting reply to such anti-national and anti-social elements,” he added.

Terrorism, he asserted, is on its last legs and such tactics are going to be a passé. Jammu and Kashmir is destined to witness peace, prosperity and development that it had never seen before and such hollow tactics should never scare anyone, he said, adding that these frustrated elements have also threatened politicians against participating in Block Development Council (BDC) polls but people are participating in the elections.

Suri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh besides other Cabinet Ministers are working towards making Jammu and Kashmir a progressive and self-sufficient state, for which programmes and policies stand drawn. Such cheap and hollow slogans threatening commoners is not going to yield any result but will finish ultras in next few months, he stated. Suri further asked people to trust the Government, which will make them part of development and usher a new era of peace and prosperity in J&K.