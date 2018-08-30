Desperate Jammu BJP unveils its mindset; undermines institution of Governor

Share Share 0 Share 0

DOST KHAN

JAMMU: Jammu BJP has not only lost the power but it has lost the sense of proportion as well. This is discernible in a viral video clipping, showing the so-called firebrand BJP Pradesh President Ravinder Raina bragging about his close proximity with Governor Satya Pal Malik-the first political constitutional head of the sensitive State of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ab Jo Governor Aya Hai Woh Hamara Banda Hai (Now the Governor who has taken over is our man”, Ravinder Raina can be heard telling to a group of people around him while mocking the outgoing Governor.

This is a peculiar mindset of the sick minds that believe Governor as a rubber stamp. This also exposes the so-called BJP bigwigs which played second fiddle to Kashmir centric masters of the PDP while enjoying loaves of power for over three years. These three years were nightmarish for the people of Jammu, supposedly the core-constituency of the BJP, as they felt abandoned due to misgovernance and lack of facilities in every sector.

This is also the BJP lot which wants to browbeat and overpower the Governor to grind their axe and have their way in the administration. Apparently trying to impress or influence the other side of the group, perhaps officials, the incumbent Pradesh President has discredited his party. This can boomerang. This can have a counter reaction from the persons holding gubernatorial assignment.

Did the Pradesh BJP President want to convey that the party will overshadow the administration and run it as per their whims and fancies? This is a most dangerous trend having serious ramifications, especially at a time when the State is passing through a most turbulent phase in the Kashmir Valley. Instead of giving a free hand to the new man to dispense good governance, the BJP is trying to enforce its copyright on the Raj Bhavan, which is for the first time being rehabilitated by a political entity and not any bureaucrat or service veteran.

The language and the tone of the BJP President is not a good omen for the people of Jammu, who have been on the receiving end for their mistake of mandating deceptive representatives, who bartered their trust for personal greed and vested interest.

The BJP Pradesh President also exposes his ignorance and lack of decency while going public with his dirty mindset. As a lawmaker, he is supposed to know that the Governor is the head of a State. He is the Chief Executive in the State and enjoys the same position in the State as the President enjoys in the Centre. However, in a way his position is slightly better. Whereas the President as the nominal executive of the Union can rarely use any discretion in the exercise of his powers, the Constitution grants some discretionary powers to the Governor. In the prevailing political scenario across Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal has rather a special role as the State is under the gubernatorial rule. He is the Chief Executive and is supposed to be fair and impartial to all. He is not supposed to act at the diktat of political novices.

The State BJP President has perhaps taken Governor Satya Pal Malik wrong. He is unaware about his political persona. Known for his administrative acumen and honest dealings, he has arrived from the state of Bihar where he waged a war against politicians, owning B Ed colleges. He had minced no words in breaking the nexus. And, by all indications and the conduct of Governor Malik for the past few days, he is not going to budge. The Pradesh BJP President may perhaps be seen eating his own words. He and his ilk in the party must remember that the institution of the Governor is not the private party of the ruling dispensation at the Centre. Ravinder Raina has belittled the BJP and its leadership in the eyes of the people of Jammu.