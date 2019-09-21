Desist from unbundling PDD: EJAC

State Times News

JAMMU: J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (R) urged the Governor to desist from unbundling of Power Development Department (PDD).

In a meeting held here on Friday, Babu Hussain Malik, State President proposed that the Government should work for modernisation and transparency in the PDD, as the department has already achieved 100 per cent target as fixed in Saubhagaya scheme launched by the Union Government.

He extended full support to 72-hour strike call given by the Power Employees Coordination Committee from September 24.

Babu Hussain further said that there is no roadmap for employees and no transparency is there in the unbundling process. He further claimed that there is no transition plan for more than 31,000 employees working in PDD.

“There is no policy for securing future of daily wagers. Where will these daily-wagers go, who had given their 10 to 20 years in the service of department,” he asked, adding this it will led to an era of capitalism as the companies are always concerned about their own monetary benefits and will treat employees as dictators. EJAC (R) will not allow any type of dictatorship with the employees’ fraternity and will fight till end for rights of employees. A state-wide agitation in this regard will be launched throughout the State, he added.

Among others present in the meeting included Yashpal Sharma, Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Hari Singh, Naresh Sharma, Vikas Chander, Munish Sharma, Arun Sharma, Ansuya Gupta, Satish Dutta, Anil Singh Salathia, Pawan Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Arun Bakshi, , Rohit George, Tanveer Hussain, Younis Rahi, Neeraj Sharma, Mohammad Sadiq, Hafiz-ul-Rehman, Farida Bano, Lekh Raj Sharma, Ashok Singh, Ali Mohd, Madan Sangral, Bhopinder Singh and Issar Ahmad Khan.