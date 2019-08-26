Desi liquor manufacturing still unearthed

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police on Monday unearthed a working still installed in forest area of a Bunjawian village of Police Station Nowshera aimed for manufacturing of desi liquor.

On a specific information, a team of police from Nowshera headed by SHO Nowshera Fareed Ahmed under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Brijesh Sharma and Addl SP Nowshera Girdharli Lal Sharma launched an operation in forest area.

Sensing police movement accused who had installed working still managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of thick forest and tough terrain.

Police team however managed to bust the entire material including working still installed in forest area by accused from where desi liquor was being supplied in village .

Material recovered from the spot include utensils, 300 kilograms of Lahaan and 15 litres of prepared desi liquor.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Nowshera police station. In the investigation, names of Roshan Lal and two more persons have surfaced for their involvement in the crime and manhunt is on to nab them.