Deshmesh beat MBS Club 4-3 in Hockey

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Deshmesh Club defeated MBS Club Simbal Camp 4-3 in the ongoing league round of the Senior Hockey Championship, organised by Hockey Jammu and Kashmir at KK Hakku Stadium, here on Saturday.

Matinder Singh (2nd), Tony (13th), Ravneet Singh (30th and 59th) were the scorers from winning side while Jaspreet Singh (15th), Pushpinder Singh (20th) and Prabjot (50th) scored from MBS Club. However, despite their defeat in today’s group match, MBS Club qualified for the semifinals. Now, in the last four stages, MBS shall be playing against Hiranagar Club on 6th February.

In today’s match, Superintending Engineer, Gurmeet Singh was Special Guest, who interacted with both the teams.