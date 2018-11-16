Dereliction of poll duty: Showcause notice against Govt officers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rajouri, Sher Singh on Thursday issued showcause notice against government officers for dereliction of election duty.

“A training programme for polling staff was scheduled by the Nodal Officer Training and Management on November 14, 2018, at PG College Rajouri in two batches and most of the proposed Presiding/Polling Officers attended the training programme from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:00 to 4:00 PM imparted by the DLMTs and some employees did not attend the said training despite repeated reminders,” an official said.

“The action comes after government officers skipped election training session on November 14. Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, showcause notices have been issued against them,” an official added.

Before initiating disciplinary action against the erring officers/officials, ADC Rajouri has directed them to “submit reply to this show cause notice stating why disciplinary proceedings under CSR Election laws for dereliction of duties cannot be initiated.”

The Panchayat Election in Rajouri District is scheduled to be held in Block Siot and Lamberi on November 20, 2018.