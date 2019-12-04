Deputy Mayor starts dev work at Billu Mandir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Mayor, Advocate Purnima Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the renovation work at Billu Mandir, Panjtirthi here at Ward No 1.

The renovation work comprised of face lifting of Saraswati Drama Club, extension of shed and the construction of Pacca roof in place of concrete shed for the welfare of the general public. The development works will be carried out with an estimated costs of Rs 16 lakh.

Ashok Khajuria, Ex MLC; Naresh Abrol, Arun Gupta, Executive Engineer (C); Kuldeep Mehta, Gopal (Nehri Galli), Sunita Wazir, Shubh Lata Sharma, Anuradha Sharma and Vijay Sharma were also present.