Deputy Mayor reviews arrangements for Navratras

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC on Friday reviewed arrangements for upcoming Navratras. Deputy Mayor conducted a tour of Bahu Fort area under ward no 47 and 48 in view of upcoming Navratras.

Dr Saleem Khan, Health Officer JMC along with concerned staff, Arun Gupta, XEn (T), Joginder Bali AEE(E) also accompanied the Deputy Mayor.

Sham Lal, Corporator of ward no 48 and Sharda, Corporator of ward no 47 along with Ankush Sharma (President Market Association) apprised the Deputy Mayor about sanitary conditions in Bahu Fort premises and defunct street lights.

Deputy Mayor laid emphasis for installation of more dustbins inside the premises of Bahu Fort. She asked the Executive Engineer (E) that all lights on the National Highway proceeding towards Bahu Fort should be made functional in view of upcoming Navratras.

Deputy Mayor directed Health Officer to provide adequate sanitation staff and facilities for pilgrims and assured Pujaris of Bahu Fort that they would get full cooperation from JMC.

Sumit Kumar, Sanjiv Kumar, Vivek Patyal, Jitender Kumar and Sunil Kumar were also present on the occasion.