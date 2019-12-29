Deputy Mayor inspects Kanak Mandi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor Jammu on Saturday inspected Kanak Mandi area and took stock of problems being faced by traders as well as people of the area. Councillor Anita Sharma, Executive Engineer Lakshman Singh Jamwal, Health Officer JMC Dr Suresh Gupta, officials from Enforcement Wing of JMC also accompanied the Deputy Mayor.

The traders informed the Deputy Mayor about various issues including shortage of street lights, sanitation issues and encroachment of footpaths. After noticing all, Deputy Mayor directed the Executive Engineer to get more street lights installed in the area. She also directed the Health Officer JMC to look into the sanitation problems of the area and if anyone is caught creating nuisance, heavy fine must be imposed. In addition to it, officials from the Enforcement Wing were directed to cease materials without sparing anyone, if anyone is found encroaching footpaths, as it causes a lot of nuisance in congested market area.

Advocate Purnima Sharma appealed to the shopkeepers to keep the area clean besides clearing footpaths from illegal encroachment, failing which strict action will be taken against them.