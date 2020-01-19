Deputy Mayor inaugurates development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Mayor, Adv Purnima Sharma inaugurated a platform (Thadda) around Peepal tree at Panjthirthi in Ward No 1. It was a long pending demand of locals, as there was an urgent requirement of a proper platform around Peepal tree. To fulfill demand of locals, the Deputy Mayor directed for starting development works and with an estimated cost of Rs 2.48 lakh, a platform and shed was constructed around the tree.

Deputy Mayor also laid foundation stone for construction of drains and other allied works in the Ward, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.62 lakh.

Ashok Sharma (AEE JMC), R K Koul (JE JMC), concerned contractor, Gulshan (Sanitary Supervisor), Rajneesh Sharma (Sanitary Supervisor) along with eminent members of Ward No 1 including Shubh Lata Sharma, Anuradha Sharma, Sunita Wazir, Gopal and Rama were also present on the occasion. Lauding development works done in the ward, locals expressed gratitude toward the Deputy Mayor and JMC for listening to their demands and fulfilling the same at the earliest.