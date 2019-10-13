Deputy Mayor conducts sanitation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma on Saturday conducted sanitation drive in wards 14, 30 and 31.

Dr Saleem Khan, Health Officer JMC, Parshotam, Sanitary Officer; Anoop Sharma, Sanitary Inspector; Rattan, Sanitary Supervisor; Vinay, Sanitary Supervisor; Madan and Sanitary Supervisor accompanied the Deputy Mayor.

During the inspection, Deputy Mayor inspected sanitation conditions of various lanes and drains of Wards 14, 30 and 31. It was noted that most of the drains were de-silted till the bed level and there was no dump or garbage in the lanes as well, she said.

Deputy Mayor praised the efforts and hard work of all the Safaikaramcharis, Sanitary inspectors, Sanitary Supervisors, Sanitary Officers and the Health Officer for making this drive a huge success and encouraged them to work even harder to make Jammu City free from sanitation issues.

Purnima appealed to the locals and residents of Jammu to actively participate in such drives and help in making Jammu a smart city.