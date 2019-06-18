Deputations, individuals meet Advisor Ganai

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of the ongoing public outreach programme initiated by the Governor’s administration, a number of deputations and individuals on Monday called on Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai to apprise him of their issues and grievances at Convention Centre. About 30 delegations and individuals met the Advisor and projected various issues concerning welfare and development of their respective areas. The deputations and individuals who met the Advisor registered their grievances related to water and power supply, sports, school and higher education, home, public works, rural development, cooperative, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs (FCS&CA) and other departments and sought his intervention in early redressal of their concerns, demands and developmental needs.

Those who met the Advisor included delegations of Kathua Vikas Manch headed by Ram Murti Sharma, Association for Welfare of senior citizens, delegation led by Ex-Minister, Gulchain Singh Charak, deputation from Baguri Area, Kastigarh, Doda, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Salan area of Kathua, delegation from Mendhar, delegation of disable persons.

Besides, a delegation of Junior Assistants aspirants from District Doda raised the matter of issuance of pending selection list by the recruitment authority.

Advisor Ganai gave a patient hearing to the demands raised and assured that their grievances and demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns.