Deputation of Jammu Imams submits memorandum to Advisor Khan

State Times News JAMMU: A deputation of Imams of various mosques of Jammu region on Wednesday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, here at Civil Secretariat and submitted a memorandum of demands to him. The visiting deputation, under the banner of Tanzeem Aima-e-Masaajid Jammu, sought enhancement of their salaries and provision for residential quarters near mosques and projected other issues pertaining to their role as Imams. Advisor Khan gave a patient hearing to the visiting deputation and assured them that all the genuine issues would be looked into for early redressal.
