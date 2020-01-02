Deputation of Jammu Imams submits memorandum to Advisor Khan

State Times News

JAMMU: A deputation of Imams of various mosques of Jammu region on Wednesday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, here at Civil Secretariat and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.

The visiting deputation, under the banner of Tanzeem Aima-e-Masaajid Jammu, sought enhancement of their salaries and provision for residential quarters near mosques and projected other issues pertaining to their role as Imams.

Advisor Khan gave a patient hearing to the visiting deputation and assured them that all the genuine issues would be looked into for early redressal.