Deputation of differently-abled meets District Officer

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A deputation of differently-abled persons led by Senior Vice President Jammu and Kashmir UT Association of District Rajouri Vinod Sharma met District Social Welfare Officer Naseeb Bajran at Rajouri and highlighted their grievances.

Vinod said that the Helper to Supervisors of Social Welfare department have not received the salary for the last more than 18 months due to which the workers have become unable to feed their families. He requested that the salary of these employees should be released immediately.

The deputation also demanded that artificial limbs should be provided to the handicapped people in Sair Makdi, Nanb Kadali, Chowki Kalsian, Bhavani, Jhangar, Lam, Ladoka, Pukherni, Barari, Manpur, Bhanovga, Seri Syal, Deing, Kalal and other places by holding camps in these areas.

The DSWO Naseeb Singh gave a patient hearing and assured the deputation that the higher authorities will be approached to ensure early release of their salaries.