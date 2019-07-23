Deputation of Beopar Mandal calls on ADC

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A deputation of Beopar Mandal Nowshera called on the ADC Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Sambyal under the leadership of its President Subash Kapoor and discussed various problems.

The deputation said that the residents of Nowshera are scared of increasing number of theft cases. “None of the cases have been solved so far because the burglars make use of power cuts”, the deputation said and appealed to the ADC to issue suitable instructions to the PDD for reducing the power cuts and put a check on frequent break downs. Subash Kapoor also pointed out that due to power shortage they are also confronted to the water supply problem.

The ADC gave a patient hearing to the deputation and issued instructions to the concerned quarters for redressal of their grievances.