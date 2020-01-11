Deputation of 4 Insps to ED extended

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered extension in the deputation of four Inspectors of J&K Police to Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of one year.

“In continuation of Government Order No Home-692 (P) of 2016 dated December 9, 2016, sanction is hereby accorded to the extension in deputation of the four Inspectors of J&K Police to Enforcement Directorate for a further period of one year with effect from December 9, 2019, i.e. the date of expiry of their previous term of deputation,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

The Inspectors who have given extension in deputation include Inspr. Asif Iqbal, Inspr. Zia-ul-Haq (now DySP OPG), Inspr. Satish Raina and Inspr. Rakesh Jamwal.