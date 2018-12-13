Deptt of Economics, IPEA to host annual conference as part of JU Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Economics, University of Jammu is hosting the 22nd Annual Conference of the Indian Political Economy Association on theme ‘Political Economy of Emerging Political, Development and Ecological Challenges at the National and Global Levels’ on December 14 and 15, 2018, in the University of Jammu.

This conference is among the series of events that is being organised as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the University of Jammu. The Indian Political Science Association was formed in 1989 with the objectives of providing a forum of mutual interaction and support to scholars engaged in theoretical and empirical studies with a view to evolve scientific and socially-responsive political economy with reference to both India and the world and to popularize a scientific understanding of social problems among the people and to contribute to the process of social transformation.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on December 14, in the Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium 11.00 AM onwards. Prof Ashok Aima, VC of the Central University of Jammu will be the Chief Guest while the keynote lecture will be delivered by Prof Utsa Patnaik from the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A total of 62 papers will be read in the conference in the various several technical sessions as well as plenary sessions which will be devoted to the various sub-themes of the overall broad theme of the conference and will include papers on the Political Economy of the NDA Regime, Climate Change, Water Management etc. The conference will conclude on December 15 with a valedictory session where the keynote lecture will be delivered by Prof Chanchal Chauhan of the Janwadi Lekhari Sabha.