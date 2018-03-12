DEPLOYMENT OF ADCs: Protests continue in 3 border tehsils

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Opposing the government decision of appointing Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) on rotational basis, people of Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kotranka and Kalakote intensified their 24-day long agitation on Sunday demanding permanent ADC posts.

The activists of political parties, Bar Association, Social Welfare Association, Guru Ravi Dass Committee, Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and various other organisations took out a protest rally under the banner of Beopar Mandal Nowshera raising slogans ‘Haq Hamara Zila Nowshera’.

They strongly criticised government’s divide and rule policy, which led to awakening of the people of Kotranka, who also came on streets. President Beopar Mandal Subhash Kapoor said that the Government by delaying the issue and then giving rotational ADCs has created a wedge among the people and the region.

He said the government has registered cases against the exasperated youths for raising pro-Pak slogans and have overlooked the Pro-Pakistan slogans raised by MLA Akbar Lone which amounts to sheer discrimination because the law is equally applicable in both the cases. The FIR in the cases of these youths should immediately be withdrawn, he demanded. The protesters warned the Government not to worsen the issue because the elected representatives of people have fully supported the cause and will not hesitate to submit their resignations because of discrimination with people of Nowshera.

Meanwhile, the people of Kalakote also held protest against the government rejecting the rotational ADCs. They have decided to continue their Bandh for additional 48 hours.