Departmental response to public grievances, winter preparedness reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A meeting of district and sectoral officers was on Sunday convened in Srinagar to review the departmental response to public grievances and to discuss various public demands related to infrastructure and essential services. The meeting also took a comprehensive review of winter preparedness in place in the district.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Senior officers from Health, Power, PHE, Mechanical Engineering, FCSCA, PWD, Forests, Urban Forestry, Irrigation & Flood Control, Revenue & Relief, Social Welfare and other departments and agencies including Civil Defence and Red Cross attended the meeting.

Department-wise issues with special focus on public grievances and demands were discussed threadbare based on which concerned officers were directed to immediately project financial requirements for redressal of these issues particularly where infrastructure gaps are required to be filled for providing better services.

These include improvement in damaged roads, critical gaps in drainage, creation of additional power distribution stations and provision of relief.

The PWD (R&B) has been directed to conduct a fresh survey of damaged roads in Srinagar city where imemdiete intervention was required. The department was also asked to publicise the helpline established by district administration to encourage public reporting of issues related to condition of roads among others.

Stock position vis-a-vis ration, liquified petroleum gas, kerosene oil, petrol and diesel in the city was also discussed in view of recurrent blockade of the National Highway owing to landslides. It was informed that stocks sufficient to last for 6 to 8 weeks are available in the district and continuous replenishment was being done.

The DC asked the concerned department to work out the requirement for doubling kerosene oil quota for consumers in Srinagar in view of early onset of winter and requirement for heating arrangements.

The meeting also discussed the heating arrangements and power back-up in hospitals for ensuring uninterrupted functioning of healthcare service delivery system. The district administration has already approved provision of power generators to several hospitals including tertiary care hospitals. This is apart from oxygen concentrators, heaters and basic equipment approved for provision to various hospitals in the district.

Dr Shahid while speaking on occasion emphasised pro-active communication with public and regular feedback from local residents to ensure that efforts made by the government are visible on the ground and prompt redressal of public issues is ensured. He asked for monitoring of regular field visits by officials at cutting-edge level.

The meeting also reviewed the relief stock position. It was informed that the district administration has procured blankets, mattresses, tents, kitchen sets for families or persons in distress during harsh winter conditions.

The DC instructed the Tehsildars concerned to rope in NGOs for identification of such people in need and work for efficient community involvement in such initiatives.

The meeting also discussed other areas surrounding delivery of essential services. It was informed that a special focus is being laid on ensuring uninterrupted and adequate provision of power, potable water, transport, food, healthcare among others.