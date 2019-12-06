Department of Law JU lifts 18th Annual Veeranna Aivalli Memorial Debate Competition Trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J&K Regional Branch and J&K Police in collaboration with Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu organised the 18th Annual Veeranna Aivalli Memorial Debate Competition on topic “In the opinion of the house, Road Accidents can be brought down only through stringent penalties for violations”.

A total of 19 teams from various affiliated colleges and University teaching departments and other Universities and Institutions of the region registered for the competition.

The team from Department of Law, University of Jammu comprising of Vishal Pathania and ShikhaJamwallifted the VeerannaAivalli Running team trophy. The first prize was won by Vishal Pathaniafrom Department of Law, University of Jammu; Hirveen Kaur, GCW Parade bagged the second prize followed by ShikhaJamwalfrom Department of Law as the winner of third prize. The consolation prizes were won by Parul Oberoi, Department of Sociology; Anmol Sharma, GDC Bishnah and Priya Thakur, GCW Parade.

The prorgramme was attended by members of J&K Police, University and College teachers, members of IIPA and civil society. Swarna Aivalli along with his family were the special guests on the occasion. Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dhar said that University is committed to encourage literary events to channelize the energy of youth. A.G Mir, ADGP Headquarters J&K was the Guest of Honor who acknowledged the contributions of Shri Aivalli in extending the relationship of JK Police with the member’s academia and civil society. He was of the view that it is important to value human life by adopting road engineering mechanisms that reduce road accidents. He said that J&K Police is committed to turn roads as safe and secure and is aggressively adopting technological interventions for effective implementation of law.

In his presidential remarks, Dr Ashok Bhan, Former DGP and Patron, IIPA, J&K Regional Branch while appreciating the energy and quality of debate of the participants said that punitive actions are generally individual centric. He said that it is essential to bring in systematic changes so that youth of the nation transforms into law abiding citizens.

Earlier, Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students’ Welfare, University of Jammu emphasized on the need for the youth to participate in productive engagement of students in such activities to channelize their energies in the right direction.

Prof Alka Sharma, Director, Seminars, IIPA J&K Regional Branch in her welcome address paid rich tributes to Veeranna Aivalli and threw light on the life and contributions of the stalwart.

The adjudicators for the debate competition were P.K Nanda, Ashwani Khajuria, Joint Director Geology and Mining Jammu and Prof Indu Kilam.

J.B.S Johar, Vice-Chairman presented formal vote of thanks. The rapporteurs of the event were Heena Sadiq and Vikrant Verma. The debate was anchored by Swati Vijay and Sejal Targotra and time Keeping by Mehul Rajput and Alisha. Dr Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary IIPA J&K Regional Branch, Dr Sapna Sangra, Teacher In Charge (Debate), Sumit Sharma and IfraKak from University coordinated the event.