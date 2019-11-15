Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India organized 2-day Regional Conference on “Replication of Good Governance Practices in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh” begins in Jammu. Delegates from 19 states, 4 UTs attend. Pre-inaugural Session on the topic “Public Policy and Governance”.
