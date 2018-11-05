DEO reviews election preparedness

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rajouri: The District Election Officer Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday reviewed the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of Panchayat Elections 2018 in district Rajouri. The Elections will be conducted in the phased manner and the first phase will start on 17th of this month which includes Block Manjakote and Block Panjgrain.

In the meeting various matters with regards to Electoral Rolls, ballot paper, Polling stations, manpower issues, trainings of RO/AROS and other polling staff, election material for polling stations, transport management, dispatch of polling parties, communication plans, collection centre, counting plan, poll day arrangements and other related issues were discussed in detail.

Taking stock of the security arrangements, SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas briefly explained the security plan for each polling station. The DEO asked them to keep ready an adequate manpower to ensure the hassle-free conduct of elections in hypersensitive and venerable polling stations.

While taking stock of the establishment of dispatch centre and collection centre, the DDC asked the police authorities and others concerned departments to conduct a survey of ITI Rajouri and Government boys’ high secondary school Rajouri and submit a report about the practicability of the locations for the dispatch and collection centre.

The Transport Department has been asked to ensure proper transportation facilities for the smooth dispatch of polling parties. Regarding the training of polling staff it was informed that around 6000 polling staff has been trained in two days during the first phase.

The DEO also enquired about the status of polling stations from the concerned Block Development Officers and Tehsildars and directed them to submit a report within two days about the basic minimum facilities at each polling station. The DEO also directed the concerned officers to submit a detailed report about the distance of RO headquarter from the polling station within two days. He asked the officials involved in the election process to put their best efforts and work in a synergized manner to ensure free fair and transparent panchayat election in the district.

The meeting was attended by SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas, ADC Rajouri Sher Singh, ADC Sunderbani Gurmukh Singh, ADC Nowshera Sachin Dev Singh, ADC Kotranka Ved Parksah, CEO Rajouri Tahir Firdos , ACD Rajouri Akhter Qazi, ACR Rajouri Mohd Ashraf, SDM Kalakote Rajesh Baotra beside other senior officers of the concerned department.