DEO Rajouri restrains CEO from transferring BLOs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Election Officer, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz on Tuesday asked the Chief Education Officer Rajouri not to transfer Booth Level Officers (BLOs) without seeking his prior approval.

“Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are approaching the office of District Election Officer, Rajouri for their dislocation from area assigned to them due to transfer from one zone to another which may hamper election related work in the forthcoming Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls,” reads the letter issued by DEO Rajouri to CEO Rajouri on Tuesday.

The letter further reads, “As per standing instructions of Election Commission of India, BLOs are appointed from amongst the officers of the Govt/ Semi Govt/Local Bodies under Section 13B (2) of Representation of People Act 1950 and BLOs would continue to discharge the responsibilities assigned to them by their parent offices and would remain generally under the control of their administrative Department, but they would not be transferred without prior permission of the District Election Officer.”