DEO Jammu for strict imposition of MCC

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: District Election Officer, Sushma Chauhan on Monday chaired a meeting to ensure free and fair elections of Block Development Councils and strict compliance of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the election period. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tahir Firdous, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, besides Tehsildars and other concerned officers. She said that with the announcement of BDC elections, the provisions of Model Code of Conduct come into force with immediate effect, adding all the provisions of MCC will apply to all the Panchayat Halqas (Rural Areas) and will be applicable to all the candidates, political parties and the State and Central Governments.
