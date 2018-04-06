Dental College organises webinar

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), Jammu, in association with Colgate organised a webinar on ‘Managing Finances for Startup’ in presence of Dr Harvinder Singh, Principal of the IDS.
Dr Sandesh Mayekar, who is known as celebrity dentist of India, conducted this webinar.
Many senior faculty members and students of the institute attended the event.
Colgate Palmolive also launched their future professional website. Rakesh Srivastav, Sumeet Gandotra and Rahul Mahajan were representing Colgate at this function.
A quiz was also organised and all the attendees were presented with oral hygiene kits.
