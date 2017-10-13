Dengue epidemic: DB for panel of eminent doctors

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Friday directed Commissioner/Secretary Health and Medical Education Department to assess the situation and ensure that Committees of eminent Doctors and Health Officers are constituted both at Jammu and Srinagar, to combat dengue deluge. The court direction came after considering application filed by Advocate Summit Nayyar seeking Special Task Force to address the issue of dengue epidemic.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Summit Nayyar appeared for the application whereas AAG Rohit Kapoor represented the State.

The DB also directed that the aforesaid Committees shall ensure that wide publicity is given for people to take precautionary measures to combat dengue fever. “The concerned authorities of schools of both Jammu and Srinagar districts shall be asked by the Committee to spread awareness amongst students”, the court observed.