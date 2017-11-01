Dengue cases in Jammu region goes up to 403

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Dengue cases have increased to 403 in the Jammu region with 10 patients admitted with symptoms of the vector-borne disease to hospitals here, the health department said on Tuesday.
Of the 403 cases, 315 have been reported from Jammu district. Twenty-nine were reported from Kathua, 28 from Samba, 10 from Udhampur, seven from Rajouri and six from Doda, health officials said.
On Monday, 10 more fresh cases were reported. Apart from this the reports of 281 samples are yet to be received from different labs, they said.
