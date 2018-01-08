Demonetised currency worth Rs 50 lakh seized, two held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Two people were on Sunday arrested here for allegedly possessing demonetised currency with face value of Rs 50 lakh, the police said.
The accused were apprehended during a surprise check near Batboni Baghiyas here, they said.
They both were identified as Nazir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Rafidabad, and Akeel Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Police has registered a case under the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, they said, adding further investigation was on.
