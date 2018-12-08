Demolish illegal structures along Tawi River: Div Com

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Acting on the directions of High Court, Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday chaired a meeting regarding anti encroachment drive along banks of Tawi river as reflected in Public Interest Litigations filed by Ashish Sharma and another versus State and others, Dewakar Sharma and others versus State and others besides Inderjeet Khajuria V/s State and others.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC Arvind Kotwal, VC JDA PS Rathore, Chief Engineer I&FC Vinod Kumar Gupta, SP South Jammu, Vinay Sharma, DFO Jammu, Sat Paul, Joint Director Geology and Mining Manisha Sarin, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nissar Ahmed, Revenue Attorney, Atul Gupta besides senior functionaries of concerned departments.

JDA officials apprised the Div Com of the progress of anti encroachment drive along the banks of Tawi River.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved in demolition of illegal structures along the river so far.

Joint Director Geology and Mining apprised Divisional Commissioner that the CCTVs have been installed on various locations of the river for proper monitoring. Besides, 14 illegal crushers have been seized, he added.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the Geology and Mining department to submit compliance report specifying action taken by them in pursuance to the directions in earlier meetings. He further directed for proper demarcation of the auction beds and initiate stern action against the illegal mining.

The Divisional Commissioner directed VC JDA to submit compliance report of land retrieved during anti encroachment drive so far. He further asked to complete the geo tagging of the areas falling within the jurisdiction of JDA and expedite the process of demolition of illegal structures on Tawi river beds.

VC JDA was also directed to take legal action against the persons who create hurdles during anti encroachment drives.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the district administration and police to provide sufficient police protection to the team during the anti encroachment drives.