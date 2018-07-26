Democratic Pak in best interest of India: Mehbooba

State Times News
Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said a democratic Pakistan is in the best interest of India and expressed hope that election there would lead to a stable government.
“Hoping today’s election in Pakistan leads to a stable government as a democratic Pakistan is in the best interests of its neighbourhood especially India,” she said on Twitter. Voting took place on Wednesday in Pakistan to choose a new government.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Gary Oldman on-board ‘The Woman in the Window’ cast
Maisie Williams gets ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo
Deepika Padukone to join Madame Tussauds London, Delhi
Lindsay Lohan’s Greece-set reality series greenlit at MTV
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 22ND –– 28TH JULY 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper