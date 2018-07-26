Democratic Pak in best interest of India: Mehbooba

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said a democratic Pakistan is in the best interest of India and expressed hope that election there would lead to a stable government.

“Hoping today’s election in Pakistan leads to a stable government as a democratic Pakistan is in the best interests of its neighbourhood especially India,” she said on Twitter. Voting took place on Wednesday in Pakistan to choose a new government.