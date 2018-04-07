Democracy is the worst form of Govt but the best

Share Share 0 Share 0

From the inception of mankind, various types of governments have evolved with varied rights and privileges given to the King and the common man. These types of governments have a long history where mostly head of the state enjoyed privileges with a few sections of people leaving others at the mercy of the king. Further, rights and privileges were proportional to the various strata on which almost every society was divided. Hence upper layer enjoyed most privileges leaving lower ones hapless.

This haplessness and suppression of lower class burst the balloon of patience. This led to protests and evolution of the new form of government which treated everyone equal.

Democracy set its first step in America and took under its ambit many countries within next 150 years and the largest democracy among them is India and most successful as well. Democracy, with its success in many countries, is arguably the best form of government, however, is not free from limitation as title displays it worst but the best among all other.

Democracy is successfully moving ahead in America (oldest democracy) since the 18th century. However representative governments / indirect democracy don’t hold right the well-celebrated quote ‘Government of the people by people and for the people’. In countries like Switzerland, where direct democracy is witnessed can be considered a true form of democracy. Indirect form is equipped with various disadvantages.

Here, representatives are elected for a prescribed time period like five years in India and then people don’t have many options other than to wait for next elections. Even elections don’t represent a true character. Elections are also a playground for rich as it involves huge money power.

Further, with the prevalence of poverty, illiteracy, and lack of awareness, votes are not gained by persuasion but by threat, money, liquor and even booth capturing etc. People do not have the option to reject all representative, however, it is given in India (NOTA) but disqualification doesn’t take place if NOTA attracts more votes than others.

Moreover, there is an instance like China where no option is given to choose a party, hence people are forced to adopt a single ideology dictated by Govt. This leads to accumulation of power in few hands. Another issue is accumulation of power at one level of government i.e. union level leaving lesser power to states. Even further, state governments are not ready to surrender power to the third level i.e. local bodies.

In India, 73rd and 74th Amendment Acts are considered historic however Panchayats and municipality do not have enough power and resources, hence still work at the mercy of state governments even after many decades.

Further, there are very fewer democracies which have efficient mechanism to address corruption problem at governmental and bureaucratic level. India has passed Lok Pal Act, however, it is still dormant and doesn’t start working till now. Countries like Norway, Australia have such mechanism working known as ombudsmen. Corruption perpetuating at any level in democracy affects the poor more seriously.

Further, measures like putting up of education criteria like matriculation for fighting elections of Panchayat as seen recently in states like Haryana and Rajasthan, are restricting especially poor women out of election ground.

Freedom of speech is well-celebrated right however it is difficult to scale the right level of this freedom as excess freedom could hurt other rights. Further, protests or demonstrations are celebrated as freedom of speech and expression; however, they lead to problems for others. Protests in their severe form are even more dangerous. Also, expensive judiciary especially in India is out of reach for poor.

Democracy runs on consensus for deciding various issues, however, it leads to delay and inefficiency in governance and justice delivery many times. There are other questions in this form of government like should fundamental duties be legally justifiable or people should enjoy only fundamental rights without any responsibility.

Further, various parties claim various promises, should these parties be held legally responsible in case of not holding to promises after coming to the government? Democracy is a government by people may have a lot of limitation, however, can’t be worse than other forms like autocracy which is a government of self-elected individual.

Democracy acknowledges rights of people, who can remove Govt. in case of deflection from the constitutionally prescribed path. The fundamental right also considered as a natural right also considered as its best gift. Right to equality, live with dignity and freedom of speech and expression are few rights which have really empowered citizens.

In India, a movement led by Anna Hazare against corruption can be well quoted. Further protests against the head of states in Brazil, South Africa or US President Donald Trump can be appreciated.

With the evolution of democracy, new rights are evolving for the empowerment of people. As Article 21 of Indian Constitution was interpreted by Supreme Court to give the right to healthy air and environment. Further Right to Information Act is also important to highlight as it enables every citizen to get needed information on any official work.

Democracy has few important distinctions in people like poor, depressed, minorities etc. Many depressed classes like SCs and SCs in India are given special privileges like reservation etc.

With the advent of democracy, it is the only form of government which seems efficient and best after evaluating all other forms of government. However, democracy needs to strengthen itself by delivering more rights to people, involving them into Govt. and decentralisation of powers. With coming of technology, democracy can be more efficient and digitalization of services would strengthen institutions, hence empowering people.

Democracy is still in its developing stage and in this process, there is strong need of complete involvement of people in elections and in other government processes so that people can themselves be held responsible for all the developments and even the mistakes. This would surely be done by tools like awareness, literary, technology etc which would strengthen institutions and governance, allowing people to experience the real democracy.

(The author is an engineering graduate and a civil aspirant)