Demarcation of 66,436 Kanals of JDA land: DB seeks latest status

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Saturday directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma to file the latest status of the demarcation of JDA Land as on today on the next date of hearing with advance copy to Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioner.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting encroachment of 20 lakh kanals of State Land by the powerful land mafia in league with politicians, revenue officials and police officers.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Suraj Singh and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the petitioner invited the attention of the Division Bench towards the order dated April 11, 2017 whereby the Division Bench then headed by Chief Justice Bader Durrez Ahmed (since retired) had directed the VC JDA, Deputy Commissioners Samba and Jammu to complete the demarcation of 66,436 Kanals of JDA Land falling in Jammu/Samba Districts within five months.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that there has been infighting between JDA, Revenue and Police as JDA alleged complete non-cooperation from Revenue and Police Departments in the demarcation exercise. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that in view of the divergent stance of three departments, the Division Bench on January 30, 2018 passed a detailed order whereby then Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Hemant Sharma was appointed as Nodal Officer in order to ensure the implementation of the various orders passed by the Division Bench regarding the demarcation of JDA Land and removal of encroachments. The Division Bench further issued directions to the Director General of Police, J&K to ensure proper police protection in view of the law and order problem created by land mafia to the officers of the JDA. The Division Bench had allowed four to six weeks’ time to the Revenue Department to handover the remaining land to the JDA. The then Advocate General Jahangir Iqbal Ganai had also assured the Division Bench that in so far as the demarcation of balance land the work shall commence immediately and will be reflected in the next status report to be filed by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed with Advocate Supriya Chouhan during the course of arguments invited the attention of the Division Bench towards the last status report dated March 3, 2018 filed by then Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Hemant Sharma wherein it was stated that the Deputy Commissioner Jammu and VC JDA jointly vide No. DCJ/SQ/Demar-JDA/2017-18/8129 dated March 2, 2018 have intimated that 26,518 Kanals 6 Marlas of land has been demarcated till March 2, 2018 in Jammu District and the same has been handed over to the JDA. The said status report further highlights that Deputy Commissioner Samba vide letter No. DCS/SQ/17-18/2028 dated March 2, 2018 has intimated that in Samba District 6,094 Kanals 3 Marlas of JDA Land has been demarcated and the same has been handed over to JDA till February 28, 2018. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that in both the Districts of Jammu and Samba a total of 32,612 Kanals and 9 Marlas of JDA Land has been demarcated till March 2, 2018 and the same has been handed over by Revenue Department to JDA as per the status report filed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed appearing for the petitioner vociferously argued that more than 34,000 Kanals of JDA Land is yet to be demarcated in Jammu and Samba Districts and the time line of 5 months has already expired and the last status report filed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu indicates the position existing as on March 2, 2018. Advocate Ahmed sought appropriate directions to the Nodal Officer appointed by the Division Bench i.e. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to come forward with the status of demarcation w.e.f. March 2, 2018 to till date.

Upon this, DB modified the order dated January 30, 2018 and directed Senior AAG S.S. Nanda appearing for the State Government to file the latest status of the demarcation of JDA Land as it exists on today on the next date of hearing with advance copy to Advocate S.S. Ahmed appearing for the petitioner.