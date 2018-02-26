Demand for withdrawal of FIR against Maj Aditya gains momentum

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu is not letting the registration of FIR against Major Aditya and his men, in Shopian firing case, die down. The demand for its withdrawal is gaining momentum, as the outraged opinion makers question the decision of letting off stone-pelters, who perpetrated violence against the armed forces on duty, forcing them to fire in self defence.

The one after another version of the State government over the firing was biased. Instead of letting the enquiry panel to proceed in the matter, top political executives termed the killed persons as civilians thus jeopradising the enquiry. Essentially those killed were ‘stone-pelters’, who subject the army to attack. This continues to outrage Jammu public opinion.

Sudarshan Choudhary, PDP leader condemned the registration of FIR against army personnel in Shopian firing case. He said the government should have indicted stone-pelters rather than framing charges against army personnel. Welcoming the directions of the Supreme Court to restrain the Jammu and Kashmir Police from taking any ‘coercive steps’ against Army officers including Major Aditya Kumar in the aforesaid case.

Gautam Singh Jamwal, Provincial President AJKPC raised serious concern over registration of FIR against Major Aditya Kumar and other army personnel claiming that the action is by all means wrong and arbitrary.

He said that personnel moving in army convoy were on duty in an area under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and were isolated by an unruly and deranged mob of stone pelters, and the retaliation exhibited by them was purely for self defence. He urged upon the government to withdraw the FIR at the earliest.

Anita Gandotra, social worker asked the government to immediately withdraw the FIR registered against the army men who opened fire in self defence resulting into killing of civilians. He said had army men not opened fire on the unruly mob their names would have been in the list of martyrs. He said government should consider the fact that firing in the Shopian incident was ordered not to kill anybody but it was the decision taken by the helmsmen for self defence. Claiming that such FIRs will demoralise army, he urged the Coalition Government to withdraw the aforesaid FIR within no time and restore the confidence of jawans and officers working against hostile conditions.

Gagan Pratap Singh General Secretary Young Panthers said that Indian Army had relentlessly protected our sovereignty and integrity but victimisation of its men at the hands of anti-national elements in full public view had raised the question mark on the credibility of the government and its kernel philosophy of nationalism. He regretted that instead of encouraging the morale of the army, the government slapped FIR on Major Aditya and his unit for no reason.

The army exhibited an exemplary courage of exercising maximum restraint while countering the stone pelters but when the subversives crossed all the limits and posed a threat to the life of a soldier, it had no other option than to open a fire to disperse the crowd in the situation which called for an appropriate action under self defence. He demanded early withdrawal of FIR.

Amit Jain, General Secretary of Tawi Complex Shopkeepers Association, Vikram Chowk said that army is fighting terrorism for the sake of fellow countrymen and registering FIRs as was in case of Shopian incident is quite unfortunate and contrary to what should have been done.

“Rather than patting the security forces for showing extraordinary valour and will power to tackle people having separatist tendencies and inclination towards violence, an FIR has been lodged against army thus shattering the morale of jawans to the lowest ebb. He said it is strange that government is appeasing the separatists and the stone pelters involved in attacks against security personnel.

He lamented that the army personnel in the Kashmir Valley are consistently heckled, stoned, jeered, humiliated and even slapped which had never happened before. He appealed to the government to revoke the FIR.