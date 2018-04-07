Demage to property during protest

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It was really unfair and sorrowful that Dalit protest, leading to violence blockage of the roads, railway tracks, much damages, disturbances and even public properties to be set on fire all across the country, was taken place, due to it public irritation was extensively pushed beyond the limit. Whereas it is obvious that violence neither could bring the proper solution to a matter nor would, rather it makes many, to get into hot water, who even, some time, do not know why they are treated so?

However, the duty should go to the government and authorities to stop the protesters before they spread violence and create any kind of tension or upset.

A Rahman,

Hyderabad.