Delimitation, repealing Art 370 difficult after Assembly polls: LLLSI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Live and Let Live Society of India (LLLSI) held a meeting under its President Romal Singh in which the participants said that the people of Jammu and Ladakh had pinned great hopes on BJP after party gained required majority in the Parliament elections to carry out fair justice with Jammu by doing delimitation and repealing Articles 370 and 35A.

“The hopes of the people are getting faded with the passage of time and center’s plan for early Assembly Elections”, Romal Singh said.

He said that though the people were encouraged with the recent JK tour of Home Minister Amit Shah but till date no progress has been made in this direction.

“The BJP continues assuring the people that the Government is committed to correct the wrong delimitation carried out earlier and banning it till 2026 with ill motive, but nothing has been done during this two months period after the formation of Government in Centre. If the BJP Government also conducts the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir without rectifying the deliberate wrongdoings of the Kashmir Centric leaders in delimitation, it would fail to fulfill all its assurances and commitments”, he maintained.

Addressing the meeting, Santokh Singh Komal General Secretary LLLSI expressed concern over holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir for a term of six years this time also without rectifying the deliberate wrongdoings of the Kashmir centric leaders in delimitation. “The President’s rule is an opportunity to sort out this issue and if needed it can be extended also, but once the elected government takes over, it would become a hard nut to crack. It would therefore be appropriate to take a decision during the ensuing meeting of BJP functionaries on Tuesday for carrying out the delimitation before Assembly elections in the State”, he said.