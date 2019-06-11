Delimitation of constituencies is need of the hour

Share Share 0 Share

Sanjay Raina

The above cited topic is quite hot now a days in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, go any where people are talking about it, intellectuals are discussing ,hot debates are on the TV channels, legal luminaries are putting forth their interpretation of different provisions of law through papers and social media. The topic became hot ever since Modi Govt. took over for second term and Amit Shah became Union Home Minister. There is rumour going on in the state that Centre is contemplating to carryout process of Delimitation in the trouble-torn region.

Let us understand,what is meant by Delimitation and why it is imperative to readjust the boundaries of constituencies?

The Representation of the People Act 1957enunciates as under, an Act to provide for the delimitation of constituencies for the purpose of elections to the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council etc.

Section 3 of the Representation of the People Act empowers the Governor to constitute a commission which shall be called as Delimitation Commission as soon as may be after the completion of the each census.

Section 4 of the Act, entails that :-

The Delimitation Commission shall, (a) readjust the extent and boundaries of the Assembly constituencies, and (b) determine the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Section.4 clause.2 enunciates as under, the Delimitation Commission shall in the manner here in provided, distribute (87 ) seats in the Legislative Assembly at present (we want increase in seats) to single member territorial constituencies and delimit them having due regard as for practicable to the following.

(a) (1) population as ascertained at the last preceding census of which the relevant figures have been published, and (2) geographical compactness, and (3) nature of terrain, and (4) facilities of communication,and (5) the like consideration.

(b) constituencies in which seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes shall be distributed in different parts of the state and located, as far as practicable, in those areas where the proportion of their population to the total is comparatively large.

While delimiting constituencies, the Delimitation Commission has to follow the above mentioned guide lines.

Now let us analyse why there is panic among Kashmir-centric political parties. Presently J and K Assembly has 87seats of the Legislative Assembly, it’s composition is as such, 46 seats for vale of Kashmir, 37 seats for Jammu province and 4 seats for Ladakh region. Therefore vale of Kashmir enjoys hegemony over both Jammu and Ladakh. In Jammu region the area and population in the each constituency is quite large and high when compared with Kashmir so is in case of Ladakh the terrain is very tough and area is very large thus both the regions are deprived of the proper representation of their regions in terms of Legislatures in the legislative Assembly. Where as the Article 82 of the Constitution of India is very clear on the issue i.e upon completion of each census, the allocation of seats in House of the people to the states and division of the state in to territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such Authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine.

It is clear from the discussion that for carrying out delimitation the essential ingredient is figures of the last census ,since in J and K last census were carried out in 2010-2011and they were also published but till date no delimitation exercise has been carried out because in 2002 National Conference Govt. brought an amendment to sub -section 3 of the Section 47of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir putting an embargo on delimitation till 2026 means that by 2031 census will be carried out after 2020-2021and the freeze will continue till 2032.This act of the then legislatures and Govt. is totally wrong as there is massive increase in population and there are growing needs and aspirations of the people of the state. The society is dynamic and static laws of the past are no longer relevant in the present context. The Kashmir-based political spectrum just for their own monopoly freezed the delimitation provisions through an enactment Article 170 clause 2 transparantely spells as such :-for the purpose of clause (1) Each state shall be divided in to territorial constituencies in such a manner that the ratio between the population of each constituency and the number of seats allotted to it shall, so for as practicable, be the same through out the same (here population means figures ascertained in the last census, but in state of Jammu and Kashmir constituencies are carved out at the whims and caprices of the political spectrum of Kashmir valley, the Jammu region was always exploited as colony of Kashmir because of total political imbalance. But in a democratic set up people’s aspirations and regional balancing are more important. Carving of more constituencies for Scheduled Castes and general public has become most imperative as the state of J and K is passing through the turmoil and Kashmir- centric politicians and political parties are blackmailing people on regional and religious lines to foment trouble.

Delimitation if carried out to increase the number of constituencies will be beneficial for whole of the state rather benefiting few families of Kashmir valley. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir now enjoys both Executive and Legislative powers can undo the wrong by exercising powers under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir with the concurrence of President of India. Delimitation of the constituencies will cut to size the secessionist forces and their takers in the State of Jammu and Kashmir and will also usher an era of peace and tranquility in the state above all political and economic discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh will end once for all. Last but not the least the national interest cannot be sacrificed at the alter of appeasing few families of the valley.

(The writer is an Advocate and President, People Forum Poonch and the views expressed are his own)