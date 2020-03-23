Delimitation 2020 should be based on ‘Geographical Area Ratio’: Brig Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Welcoming decision of MHA appointing Delimitation Commission for newly formed UT of Jammu & Kashmir under chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, Brig Anil Gupta, Spokesperson J&K BJP hoped that the Commission would soon commence its work and begin to redraw constituency boundaries including earmarking of reserved constituencies. The people of UT, particularly of Jammu region, are pinning their hopes on Delimitation Commission to end the arbitrary imbalance in sharing of legislative assembly seats thrust upon them by previous governments under the garb of Articles 370 and 35A to ensure that Kashmir exercised the administrative control over erstwhile State, asserted Brig Gupta.

“Since the Delimitation is to be done on basis of census-2011, whose figures are challenged by many for its accuracy, it would be unfair to conduct the delimitation based on population ratio only. The UT has unique features of geography, topography, population, accessibility and connectivity which would have to be taken into consideration by the Commission. In the existing arrangement, though Jammu region has more hilly area and less road length compared to Kashmir region, yet the later has nine more seats 46 as compared to 37 for Jammu, rued Brig Gupta. It would allay the fear of those who question how did Kashmir’s population increase by 14,11,000 (26 per cent) from 2001 to 2011 as compared to Jammu’s 9,49,000 (21 per cent)? As per census-2011, the difference between population of the two regions Jammu & Kashmir is 15,09,000 despite insurgency and migration from Kashmir raising doubts on Census Organisation,” stated Brig Gupta.

“What raises eyebrows is abnormal growth of 251 per cent in Kashmir’s population during 1981 to 2001, a period of two decades @ 125 per cent per decade? Pointing out another glaring anomaly in the Census 2011,” Brig Gupta said that as per census report total Hindu population of Kashmir is given as 1,59,373, the male population is given as 1,43,808 (90.25 per cent) compared to female population as 15642 (9.75 per cent) only.

“With better road network and accessibility in Kashmir, the average area of an assembly constituency is 347 Square Kilometres (15948/46=346.69), while in Jammu it is 711 (26293/37=710.62).Thus, diverse geographical conditions of the UT would need to be considered along with population ratio to meet genuine aspirations of people to end regional hegemony,” he added.

Brig Gupta further clarified that BJP is against any form of political reservations based on communal or religion basis.