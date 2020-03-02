Delhi violence: SC to hear on Mar 4 plea for lodging FIRs over hate speeches

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Monday decided to hear on March 4 a plea seeking registration of FIRs against politicians for hate speeches which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riots victims.
The petition was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the riots victims.
Gonsalves said that the Delhi High Court has deferred for four weeks the matters related to riots in the national capital despite the fact that people are still dying due to the recent violence. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper