Delhi records coldest day of season at 8.4 deg C

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: It was the season’s coldest day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 8.4 degrees Celsius Wednesday, a notch below the season’s average.

Delhiites woke up to a chill in the air as mercury dipped a bit further from its reading on Tuesday.

However, there was high level of humidity in the morning, recorded at 95 per cent.

The MeT office has forecast mainly clear skies with mist in the morning for Thursday.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 27 degrees Celsius later in the day,” a MeT Department official said.

Delhi recorded season’s coldest day on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday too, the minimum temperature stood at 8.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. (PTI)