Delhi polls: Kejriwal says his aim is to beat corruption, take Delhi forward

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.
“On one hand – BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand – school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim – to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me,” he said in a tweet.
BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.
While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Vijay Deverakonda begins filming for his next
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi ‘stable’, FIR lodged against driver
Gal Gadot to executive produce new Nat Geo series
Shabana Azmi injured in accident
Shraddha Kapoor excited to be working with Ranbir Kapoor in her next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper