Delhi Police to question militant arrested in Jammu

New Delhi: Delhi Police will interrogate a militant who was arrested with eight grenades in Jammu late last night, days ahead of the Independence Day.
A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell is in Jammu and will be questioning Arfan Wani, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Eight live hand grenades and Rs 60,000 in cash were recovered from his possession.
Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a bus in Gandhi Nagar area in Jammu late last night and arrested Wani, a police officer said.
Police and other security agencies are alert in the wake of intelligence inputs that militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen plan to carry out terror strikes in Jammu and New Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. (PTI)
